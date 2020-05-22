CMS finalizes plan to allow Medicare Advantage plans to expand telehealth benefits

Medicare Advantage
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized several changes in Medicare Advantage and Part D on Friday. (Getty/designer491)

The Trump administration has finalized several changes in Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D in anticipation of bid submissions on June 1.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a final rule (PDF) Friday that includes technical changes mandated by the 21st Century Cures Act and the 2018 Bipartisan Budget Act, notably targeting telehealth.

CMS will offer MA plans greater flexibility to offer and discount telehealth for specialty care, which will allow them to grow their benefits while meeting network adequacy standards.

“CMS’s rapid changes to telehealth are a godsend to patients and providers and allows people to be treated in the safety of their home,” said CMS Administrator Seema Verma in a statement. “The changes we are making will help make telehealth more widely available in Medicare Advantage and are part of larger efforts to advance telehealth.”

RELATED: CMS may force Part D plans to offer real-time pricing data to members

Earlier this year, CMS finalized a rate increase for MA and Part D of about 4% for the 2021 plan year, up from about 4% the year prior.

In the new rule, the agency also finalized changes to MA and Part D Star Rating methodology to incorporate member feedback to a greater degree. 

"One of the best indicators of a plan’s quality is how its enrollees feel about their coverage experience," CMS said in a release. "This decision reflects CMS’s commitment to put patients first and improves incentives for plans to focus on what patients value and feel is important."

CMS estimates the changes will save the government $3.65 billion.

Read more on
Telehealth Medicare Advantage Medicare Part D Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Seema Verma

Suggested Articles

Hospitals & Health Systems

Providers Re-engage Patients with New Salesforce Solution

Salesforce proactively helps providers re-engage patients and reschedule elective procedures and services delayed by the COVID-19 crisis

Sponsored by Salesforce
Payer

Preparing for the Return of Prior Auth

Inevitably, prior auth will be coming back. Learn how to make the upgrade to electronic prior auth submission and unlock automation.

Sponsored by MCG Health
Sundar Pichai/Google
Tech

Google is helping COVID-19 responders find hotel rooms

Google's latest initiative points to the role it wants to play as part of the COVID-19 response and, more broadly, in healthcare.

by Heather Landi