CMS finalizes changes to ACA plans for 2021, pushes back deadlines due to COVID-19

The Trump administration finalized a slew of regulatory changes for the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges, including a key change that insurers do not have to count copay assistance from drug companies to out-of-pocket cost-sharing and deductibles.

But the administration backed down from any changes to automatic enrollment, after flirting with the idea in a proposed rule back in January.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released on late Thursday the final Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters rule that outlines the regulations for ACA plans for 2021.

The agency gave insurers another week extension for the certification of a qualified health plan and the rate review timeline to give insurers more time to assess the impact of COVID-19. Insurers have said that it is hard to set prices and give outlooks on membership due to the changes in healthcare utilization spurred by the pandemic.

The initial deadline for applications for qualified health plans is June 17 and the deadline to change any applications is Aug. 26. Open enrollment is still set for Nov. 1.

The final rule pegs the 2021 user fees at the same rate as this year: 3% of a premium and the state-based exchange rate of 2.5%.

One of the biggest changes is on drug manufacturer coupons, which was proposed back in January. The final rules said that coupons and other support can count towards the annual limit for cost-sharing such as deductibles, even if a generic is available.

But the controversial change drew immediate blowback from patient advocacy groups who worry patients will be forced to pay higher costs for drugs.

“It is just unimaginable that the Trump administration moved forward with this regulation at a time when people throughout the country are facing financial hardships like they have never experienced before,” said Carl Schmid, executive director of the HIV and Hepatitis Policy Institute, in a statement.

