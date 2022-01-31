Cigna taps new exec to lead its US Government Business

Cigna has tapped experience healthcare exec Charles Berg to serve as president of its U.S. Government Business, the insurer announced Monday.

Berg will spearhead the company's expansion plans in Medicare Advantage as well as the individual and family plan markets, according to the announcement. Berg has joined the company already and reports to CEO David Cordani.

"Within our portfolio of government businesses, we have significant runway for growth. Under Chuck's leadership, we will bring a sharp focus on our strategy through continued geographic expansion, leveraging Evernorth's industry-leading capabilities, and product suite enhancements to help people achieve their health and well-being goals," Cordani said in a statement.

"I look forward to working closely with Chuck and am confident he will be a valuable asset to our team as we realize our vision to transform health care," he added.

Berg previously served as executive chair of DaVita Medical Group, which was acquired by Optum, as well as executive chairman at WellCare Health Plans, now a part of Centene Corporation. He has also served in an executive role at UnitedHealth Group and on the board at multiple companies including CareCentrix and Talkspace.

The Medicare Advantage market in particular is one of the industry's hottest, and Cigna has set aggressive double-digit growth targets in this space.

"I am excited to be joining Cigna at this pivotal time to lead the company's government-sponsored health care businesses, building on the strength of their deep network of provider relationships, high consumer ratings, and a wide range of best-in-class, affordable products for seniors and local market exchange customers," said Berg in a statement. "The highly talented and motivated individuals supporting these businesses are relentlessly focused on our customers, and I'm honored to be working alongside them."