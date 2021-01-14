Cigna sees cost savings, improved member engagement in integrated benefits: study

Cigna is seeing notable savings and improved member engagement through its integrated benefits plans, according to a new study.

On average, these plans saved $227 annually per member, and, for members who have an identified opportunity to improve their health, savings were $4,741 per member annually, the study found.

For members with cancer, these plans led to an average of $6,700 in savings per member per year, and for those with diabetes, annual savings were $2,700 on average per member.

Young Fried, chief clinical officer at Cigna Pharmacy, told Fierce Healthcare that the simplicity of having benefits for medical care, behavioral health care and pharmacy services integrated makes it easier for patients to take advantage of these offerings.

"If you simplify healthcare, we get these great results," Fried said.

The study also found that members with integrated plans are more engaged in their care. For example, members with depression were 21% more engaged and those with diabetes were 11% more engaged.

In addition, cancer patients were 10% more engaged in their healthcare, according to the study.

Members in integrated plans were also more likely to take advantage of programs such as smoking cessation, lifestyle coaching or case management for complex diseases. These members were 25% more engaged in such programs, the study found.

Because these members were more engaged in their health, they were more likely to avoid emergency department visits and were 7% more likely to seek out care from high-quality providers.

Patients with depression were 16% less likely to go to the emergency department, and diabetes patients were 14% less likely, according to the study. Those with musculoskeletal conditions were 11% less likely to visit the emergency room.

Matt Totterdale, senior vice president of Cigna Pharmacy, told Fierce Healthcare that these plans have traditionally been most attractive to smaller firms, but the demand and interest from employers is growing.

"We're hearing from employers, as a voice for their employees, that this is something that is so necessary,"Totterdale said.