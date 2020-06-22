Cigna, Priority Health team up to offer broader network to Michigan employers 

Cigna and Priority Health are teaming up to offer a more expansive network to employers in Michigan.

Beginning Jan. 1, Cigna’s employer clients will have access to Priority Health’s provider network in the state, and Priority Health clients will have access to Cigna’s network when they travel outside of Priority’s service area, the two insurers announced Monday.

The goal, they said, is to make it easier for members to access in-network providers. The two payers will also collaborate on data analytics and new innovative programs.

“Our team is continuously looking for ways to provide more value, and this enhanced strategic alliance with a trusted partner is the natural next step,” Rick Morrone, senior vice president of employer solutions for Priority Health, said in a statement.

Priority Health and Cigna have been collaborators since 2018, aiming to offer wide networks to employers that are in Michigan but have a national footprint.

The two will also continue to team with Upper Peninsula Health Plan to offer a network in the upper peninsula region of the state.

"This strategic alliance with one of the fastest-growing networks in the state will give greater choice to employers, and will help us achieve our goals of improving whole person health, and providing access to more affordable, predictable and simple health care for our Michigan clients and customers," said Brian Marsella, Midwest market president for Cigna, in a statement.