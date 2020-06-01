Cigna eliminates cost-sharing for primary, specialty care in Medicare Advantage due to COVID-19

Cigna is nixing member cost-sharing for primary care, specialty care and behavioral health visits in its Medicare Advantage plans.

The new policy extends to care for COVID-19, as well as care not related to the virus, the insurer announced on Monday. It will be applicable to both in-person and telehealth visits. Cost-sharing for such services will also be eliminated in Cigna's individual and family plans.

"COVID-19 has affected all age groups – physically, financially and emotionally," said Brian Evanko, president of Cigna's government business, in a statement. "We want everyone to focus on getting and staying well – including those being tested for and diagnosed with the virus and their loved ones – and not having to worry about how they will access or afford the care and services they need."

RELATED: Cigna grows digital behavioral health network in partnership with Talkspace

Cigna will also extend a number of initiatives it's launched under the pandemic, including eliminating cost-sharing for COVID-19 care and treatment and easing restrictions for referrals by primary care providers.

For Medicare Advantage plans, these programs will be in place through the end of 2020, while they will last through the end of federal and state health emergencies for individual and family plans.