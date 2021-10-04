Centene to grow geographic footprint in Medicare Advantage by 26% for 2022

Centene Corporation will increase its Medicare Advantage (MA) footprint by 26% in 2022, the insurer announced Monday.

The company plans to expand into 327 additional counties and three new states: Massachusetts, Nebraska and Oklahoma. That will bring its reach to 48 million potential beneficiaries across 36 states and 1,575 counties.

At present, Centene boasts 1.1 million MA members in 33 states.

"At a time when many seniors and their families are still grappling with the effects of the pandemic, we are committed to expanding choice and access to high-quality, affordable Medicare plans during this year's Annual Enrollment Period," said Brent Layton, Centene's president and chief operating officer, in a statement.

RELATED: Here's what major national payers are offering in Medicare Advantage for 2022

Centene is the latest major national payer to reveal its plans for MA in 2022. Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthcare have also released their slate of plan options for the coming year.

Open enrollment in Medicare begins Oct. 15, and most insurers are eyeing significant expansion in one of the industry's hottest markets.

Last month, Centene announced it would consolidate its disparate MA brands under Wellcare. The acquisition of its government insurance rival led to a slew of various plans across its footprint, such as Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan and TexanPlus.

Centene also picked up Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana as a Medicare spokesperson.

"As our national footprint continues to grow, we are focused on creating one Medicare brand to better align with our strategy and goals, help us deliver on our mission, and, most importantly, better serve our 1.1 million Medicare Advantage members across the country," said Rich Fisher, senior vice president and CEO of Medicare for Centene, in a statement.