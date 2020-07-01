Centene planning to invest $1B in new east coast headquarters in Charlotte

Centene Corporation announced plans to open a new east coast headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina and the insurer said it expects to invest $1 billion in the project.

The new headquarters will create 6,000 jobs, with construction set to begin in August. The new headquarters will include 1 million square feet of office and meeting space, a corporate boardroom and a childcare and early education center.

In addition, the facility will include dining options, a fitness center and auditorium alongside a stand-alone building for a new corporate learning and education center called Centene Tech University.

"We believe in professional camaraderie, capacity for innovation, real-time partnership and development garnered from a shared physical presence," said Centene CEO Michael Neidorff in a statement. "Though we will continue to promote flexible work environments, investing long-term in our workforce and technological expertise is essential to succeed in a dynamic healthcare environment. The new space is designed to support and enable innovation, partnership and ultimately growth."

Centene expects the first phase of construction to be completed in 2022, allowing for 3,000 employees on the campus. Ahead of opening, the insurer said it will begin recruiting locally for a number of roles in information technology, finance, compliance and other areas.

The full construction is projected to be completed in 2024, Centene said. As part of its agreement with local authorities, Centene will hire 3,200 new workers over the next 12 years, a goal it expects to hit more quickly.

Centene currently has 600 workers in North Carolina. The insurer said it will keep its corporate headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri.