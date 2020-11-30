Cambia's Pegus departing for executive role at Walmart

Walmart has tapped Cambia Health Solutions' Cheryl Pegus, M.D., to serve as its new executive vice president of health and wellness.

In the role, Pegus will lead health and wellness efforts "across the Walmart enterprise," the retail giant said in an announcement. She will report to Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner. She has also been charged with furthering the company's "bold healthcare vision."

Pegus' first day with Walmart will be Dec. 21. She joins the company after serving as president of Cambia Consumer Health Solutions and chief medical officer of Cambia Health Solutions.

Cheryl Pegus, M.D. (Cambia Health Solutions)

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Pegus to the Walmart family to advance our efforts to continue exploring healthcare solutions for customers and associates, and helping Americans live better—and healthier,” Furner said in a statement.

“She is an exceptional leader who will help us deliver care of the highest quality that people can receive at the right time, regardless of insurance coverage. This has never been more important as it is now, while the pandemic continues to put a strain on our healthcare system," Furner said.

Pegus has also previously served in executive roles at Pfizer, Aetna and Walgreens, and is a trained cardiologist. She was recently honored as a Fierce Healthcare Woman of Influence.

At Walmart Health and Wellness, Pegus will oversee 4,700 pharmacies, 3,700 vision centers, Walmart Health's clinics, digital health platforms and Walmart Insurance Services, the company's newly launched insurance brokerage.

“I am humbled to be joining the Walmart organization and for the opportunity to partner internally and externally to build upon existing initiatives for accessible and affordable care for associates and the communities we serve,” Pegus said.

Walmart has made a focused push into the healthcare space of late, notably with its growing slate of health clinics, which offer a slew of services at a flat fee for customers with or without insurance.

The retailer also launched its first co-branded Medicare Advantage plan this year in partnership with Clover Health.