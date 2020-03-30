Blue Cross NC taps Anthem Medicaid exec as new CEO 

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has named Anthem executive Tunde Sotunde, M.D., as its new chief executive officer.

Sotunde currently serves as the president of the Medicaid business unit in Anthem’s government business division, where he oversees the insurer’s 7.3 million Medicaid members across 23 states and the District of Columbia.

“Dr. Sotunde has a remarkable record of leadership and accomplishment as a physician, an educator, and a business leader,” Frank Holding, Jr., chair of Blue Cross NC’s board, said in a statement. “He has worked tirelessly and collaboratively across the health system to set new standards and reshape healthcare for the benefit of patients, customers, and communities.”

Prior to taking on his role at Anthem, Sotunde served as president and CEO of the insurer’s subsidiary Amerigroup Georgia. He has also previously served in leadership roles in business lines at Cigna, UnitedHealthcare and Solera Capital.

Sotunde is also a pediatrician who has practiced at Syracuse Community Health Center and taught interns and residents at SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse and at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“I’ll bring the perspective of a physician, a patient, and health plan leader to our work alongside our employees every day to help make healthcare better, simpler and more affordable,” Sotunde said in a statement.

The CEO job at Blue Cross NC has been open since September, when then-chief Patrick Conway, M.D., resigned from the post after he was charged with driving while intoxicated.