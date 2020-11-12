Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Premise Health team to offer on-site clinics to employers

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is teaming with Premise Health to offer on-site health and wellness centers to its employer clients.

Blue Cross and Premise, which is the country's largest direct health provider, will offer access to an "integrated" experience for both employers and members, the companies said.

“We recognize the importance of continuously bringing new opportunities to our customers that will enable them to offer their employees convenient, high-quality and cost-effective care,” said Aaron Friedkin, M.D., senior vice president of market solutions, in a statement. “Our partnership with Premise Health will help our group customers increase access to quality care for their employees and optimize their health care spend while creating synergies that enhance Blue Cross members’ experience."

These priorities have become even more important during these uncertain times due to COVID-19,” Friedkin said.

Employers have been embracing on-site clinics, even amid the pandemic, according to a recent survey from the Business Group on Health. More than half (58%) of the large employers surveyed said they already operate an on-site clinic.

In addition, 3% said they would open their first clinic in 2021, and 11% said they are considering opening a new on-site clinic in 2022 or 2023.

These clinics have become a key way for employers to offer convenient, high-quality and low-cost care to workers, which Blue Cross acknowledged.

“Premise Health has continually evolved our model to deliver unmatched access to high-quality, affordable health care for the nation’s largest employers and their employees and dependents,” Premise Health President Jami Doucette said in a statement.

“Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is a market leader with a shared vision for the future of care focused on access, quality, experience and value, and the combined capabilities of our two organizations will enable us to transform the health care experience for employers, members and their families," Doucette said.