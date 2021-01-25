Biden plans to issue executive orders for ACA exchanges, Medicaid: report

President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order later this week to create a new special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA's) insurance exchanges, according to a report in The Hill.

Biden is expected to issue a series of healthcare orders Thursday, including an order calling for a new special enrollment period, according to an outline of the orders obtained by The Hill. Biden also plans to include an executive order on strengthening Medicaid alongside several orders on abortion policy.

It remains unclear the duration of the special enrollment period for the 2021 coverage year or when it would start.

The decision comes as job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic have caused more Americans to turn toward coverage on the individual market.

The regular six-week open enrollment period endedDec. 15.

The Trump administration shortened the duration of open enrollment when it came into power in 2017. It also cut funding for marketing and navigators that assist in enrollment outreach.

Improving the ACA has been a key pillar of Biden’s healthcare plan. He included boosting income-based subsidies that lower the cost of health insurance in a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan released a few weeks ago.

Biden may have some help in boosting the ACA during any special enrollment period. An analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates the administration has more than $1 billion in unspent user fee revenue that can be used to bolster marketing and outreach efforts.