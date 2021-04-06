BCBSRI, Diagnostic Robotics partner to use AI to manage members' chronic conditions

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island is teaming with Diagnostic Robotics to harness artificial intelligence for members with chronic conditions.

BCBSRI will use Diagnostic Robotics' population health platform to offer personalized interventions to members with behavioral health needs, congestive heart failure and other chronic illnesses, the insurer announced Tuesday.

The insurers' care managers will be able to proactively identify members at risk for complications, and members will have access to a mobile app that directs them to network providers who can meet their needs.

The care team at BCBSRI will have the ability to customize the tool set as necessary in the program, according to the announcement.

RELATED: Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Brown launch initiative to reduce adverse drug events

"Behavioral health issues and chronic diseases can take an enormous toll on our members and their families, but timely interventions and evidence-based clinical guidance can help them connect with the right resources at the right time," said Matt Collins, M.D., BCBSRI executive vice president and chief medical officer, in a statement.

"By applying the latest in machine learning, BCBSRI can better support population health. We look forward to working with Diagnostic Robotics to bring these added capabilities to our members and our customers," Collins said.

Yonatan Amir, CEO of Diagnostic Robotics, said in a statement that the announcement "is just the beginning" of the company's work with BCBSRI.