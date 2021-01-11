BCBSA suspends political contributions to lawmakers who voted against election results

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association announced it will suspend political contributions to lawmakers who voted against accepting the Electoral College results.

BCBSA said in a statement Friday that those contributions are provided through its political action committee that is "supported solely by employee contributions."

"At the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, we continuously evaluate our political contributions to ensure that those we support share our values and goals. In light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCBSA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy," the group said.

"While a contrast of ideas, ideological differences and partisanship are all part of our politics, weakening our political system and eroding public confidence in it must never be," the BCBSA said. "We will continue to support lawmakers and candidates in both political parties who will work with us to build a stronger, healthier nation.”

Last week, as Congress was set to count Electoral College votes, supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building following a political rally contesting the election earlier in the day.

Once the rioters were cleared and members of Congress returned, six Republican senators and 121 representatives objected to the results in Arizona, and seven senators and 138 representatives objected to the Pennsylvania election results.

A number of notable corporate donors have made similar moves to BCBSA following the unrest, The New York Times reported. Big banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are freezing all political donations, while companies like Marriott and Boston Scientific are also cutting off donations to the legislators who objected to the results.

America's Health Insurance Plans, the payer industry's other major lobbying group, on Monday said it was taking another look at its policies on political donations as well.

“Last week’s violence and the incitement of it are shameful, abhorrent, and intolerable. We have been clear: We cannot condemn those actions more strongly. Our nation, the laws of our land, and the safety of our citizens and the political leaders who serve them, are paramount. These priorities will be front and center as we immediately review our policies governing political giving," CEO Matt Eyles said in a statement.

"At this time of global pandemic and economic downturn, there are so many healthcare and other enormous challenges that our nation must face and solve together. We continue to urge our political leaders to come together in unity and peace for the strength of our nation," Eyles said.