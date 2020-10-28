Anthem reports $222M in profit for Q3 amid 'continued recovery' in healthcare utilization

Anthem raked in $222 million in profit for the third quarter, beating Wall Street expectations but representing a massive decrease compared to the third quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter of 2019, the insurer reported $1.2 billion in profit, for an 81.2% decline year over year.

Profit for the first nine months of 2020 is up compared to last year, however. Through Sept. 30, Anthem has earned $4 billion in profit, compared to $3.9 billion through three quarters in 2019, an increase of 3.8%.

Revenues for the quarter also beat Wall Street projections, with Anthem reporting $31.2 billion in revenue. In the third quarter of 2019, revenues were $26.7 billion, for an increase of 16.8%.

Revenue through the first nine months of the year is also up 17.2% compared to 2019. Anthem reported $90 billion in 2020, compared to $76.8 billion in 2019.

In a release, Anthem said the financial performance in the quarter represents "continued recovery" in healthcare utilization, which plummeted in the early days of the pandemic.

“I am proud of our performance this quarter to drive continued growth across our business, provide new and innovative solutions as a trusted health partner, and create positive and sustainable change for our communities," CEO Gail Boudreaux said in a statement. "As we look ahead, I know we are well-positioned to continue our strong momentum and continue to deliver greater value for all of our stakeholders.”

“Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, Anthem and its dedicated associates have continued to respond quickly and with compassion to meet the evolving needs of our members, customers, partners, and communities,” she said.

Anthem reported 42.6 million total medical members, an increase of 4% compared to the first nine months of 2019. Medicare Advantage plans added about 200,000 members to reach 1.4 million, an increase of 17.7% year over year.

Medicaid membership was also up significantly compared to the first three quarters of 2019, reaching 8.6 million for an increase of 17.5%. That figure also represents a 4.8% increase in Medicaid membership compared to enrollment as of the second quarter of 2020, Anthem said.