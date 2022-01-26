Anthem reports $1.1B in profit for Q4, doubling its haul year over year

Anthem reported $1.1 billion in profit for the fourth quarter, more than doubling its haul of $551 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The results beat Wall Street, according to analysts from Zacks Investment Research. Anthem did fall short of Street expectations on revenue for the quarter, however, posting $36.6 billion, though that does represent a 14.9% increase from its fourth-quarter 2020 haul of $31.8 billion.

The insurer brought in $6.1 billion in profit for full-year 2021, up from $4.6 billion in 2020. Full-year revenues were $138.6 billion, according to the company's earnings report released Wednesday.

"2021 was another year of strong growth for Anthem as we continued our transformation from a health benefits company to a lifetime trusted partner in health," said Gail Boudreaux, CEO of Anthem, in a statement.

"We begin 2022 with ongoing momentum across all our businesses, and we're confident in our ability to deliver earnings growth consistent with our long-term targeted range as we innovate for consumers and advance our digital platform for health," she continued. "Anthem is uniquely positioned to achieve our purpose of improving the Health of Humanity thanks to our 98,000 dedicated employees and their unwavering commitment to the customers and communities we serve."

Anthem said it had 45.4 million total members in the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 2.4 million compared to the same period in 2020. That increase was attributable to growth in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, according to the report.

Its in-house pharmacy benefit manager, IngenioRx, also saw operating gain increase 17.6% to $427 million as it continues to build out its membership.

The company expects $152 billion in revenue for full-year 2022, as well as more than $28.25 in earnings per share.