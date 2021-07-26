Anthem investing nearly $90M in affordable housing across Indiana

Anthem is investing nearly $90 million in affordable housing across Indiana.

The $87.9 million investment will fund 1,139 affordable apartment units, townhomes and single-family homes across 11 communities in the state, Anthem announced on Saturday. The initiative was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting for a recently completed complex in Culver, a six-building, 48-unit complex.

Anthem said that the people moving into that complex will include more than 20 children.

To date, the insurer has committed $410 million across 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam to affordable housing.

“Anthem is committed to increasing access to affordable housing in the communities where our members live and work,” said Kimberly Roop, M.D., Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid Plan President in Indiana, in a statement. “This investment in our community provides economic opportunity for thousands of low and moderate-income families, creating and achieving long-term housing stability for residents."

As they build strategies for addressing the social challenges facing members, insurers and other large healthcare organizations have made substantial investments in affordable units to address housing challenges.

CVS Health, for example, invested $114 million in affordable housing in 2020. Kaiser Permanente is another big name that's put millions into housing.

Anthem's other investments across Indiana include:

A 94-unit senior complex in Avon.

A three-building, 146-unit complex in Bloomington.

A 48-home complex in Columbia City and Fort Wayne.

A 25-home complex in Fort Wayne, with 12 units set aside for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

A 197-unit complex in Gary.

A nine-building, 45-unit townhome complex in Kokomo.

"Particularly in this time, homelessness continues to be a critical component in addressing the whole health of individuals, families and communities," Roop said. "These developments will create a safe housing option that’s affordable to our local residents and workforce, and Anthem is honored to provide direct community action through affordable housing initiatives to improve lives.”