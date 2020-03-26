DOJ sues Anthem over Medicare fraud claims

Anthem headquarters
Anthem faces a federal lawsuit over allegations of Medicare fraud. (Anthem)

Anthem faces a federal lawsuit for submitting inaccurate diagnostic data to get a higher Medicare reimbursement.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York filed the lawsuit late Thursday that Anthem failed to find and delete inaccurate diagnosis codes from 2014 to early 2018 through its “chart review program,”

“By ignoring its duty to delete thousands of inaccurate diagnoses, Anthem unlawfully obtained and retained from [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] millions of dollars in payments under the risk adjustment payment system for Medicare Part C,” the lawsuit published by Axios said.

Anthem knew that because the diagnostic codes affected payment directly then it had to ensure that its data submissions were “accurate and truthful.”

The lawsuit also said the insurer had attest to CMS that its risk adjustment diagnoses were truthful.

“As Anthem knew, the promises and attestations it made to CMS placed on Anthem an obligation to make good faith efforts to delete inaccurate diagnosis codes,” the lawsuit added.

Anthem responded that it is “confident” its health plans and associates complied with federal regulations.

“We intend to vigorously defend our Medicare risk adjustment practices,” the insurer said in a statement. “This suit is another pattern that attempts to hold Anthem and other plans to a standard on risk adjustment practices, without providing clear guidance.”

Read more on
Lawsuits Fraud Insurance Benefits Improper Payments Medicare Advantage Anthem Department of Justice Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Suggested Articles

Capitol building in Washington
Payer

7 items you may have missed in the COVID-19 stimulus package

From covering hospital-made tests to waiving payment cuts to hospitals, here are seven things you may have missed in the COVID-19 stimulus.

by Robert King
coronavirus
Practices

Robert Pearl, M.D., says focus must be on slowing coronavirus

The U.S. missed its chance to contain the coronavirus and must now not let up on efforts to slow the spread of the virus, says Robert Pearl, M.D.

by Joanne Finnegan
A coronavirus blood test with money
Payer

Analysis: COVID-19 could raise Medicare spending up to $115B

Medicare spending could increase by up to $115 billion due to the COVID-19 outbreak, potentially wrecking ACOs, a new analysis found.

by Robert King