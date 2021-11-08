Anthem enters into multiyear kidney care partnership with Somatus

Anthem has entered into a multiyear partnership with Somatus, a value-based kidney care company.

The team-up aims to rethink kidney care for members in Anthem's affiliated Medicare Advantage plans, particularly for people stage with 3, 4, 5 or end-stage renal disease (ESRD), according to the announcement. Beneficiaries with ESRD are eligible to enroll in MA plans as of the 2021 plan year.

As of Nov. 1, Somatus' services are available to eligible people with chronic kidney disease or ESRD. People enrolled in End-Stage Kidney Disease Special Needs Plans can use Somatus beginning Jan. 1.

Along with the lengthy partnership, Anthem has made a strategic investment in Somatus, according to the announcement.

“Anthem is committed to providing access to innovative programs that meet each health plan member’s unique healthcare needs,” said Elena McFann, president of Anthem’s Medicare business, in a statement.

“Investing in and partnering with Somatus ensures consumers with kidney disease enrolled in our affiliated health plans will receive industry-leading personalized, in-home care and resources they need to improve their health and wellbeing," McFann said.

The partnership expands Somatus' geographic footprint to 34 states,and the total number of lives it manages to 150,000. Somatus currently works with 10 regional and national insurers.

As part of the partnership, Antham will enable bidirectional data exchanges between Somatus' systems and its Anthem Health OS, a cloud native payer and provider agnostic data analytics platform. Anthem Health OS aims to connect siloed data and technologies to drive insights that lower costs and complexity.

The data exchange with Somatus will allow for alerts when members are admitted or discharged, enabling more effective coordination with Anthem's care managers and a better patient and provider experience.

“Through this national partnership with Anthem and support from both local and community-based providers, Somatus’ reach and pursuit of our mission has taken a tremendous leap forward,” said Ikenna Okezie, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Somatus, in a statement. “We are grateful to partner alongside Anthem as we, together, continue to improve the lives of so many living with kidney disease.”