Anthem, CareMax team to open 50 new senior-focused medical centers

Senior-focused provider CareMax is partnering with Anthem to open 50 new medical centers.

The two companies are aiming to focus in Indiana, Texas, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Georgia, Connecticut and Virginia for these new clinics, according to an announcement on the partnership. The centers will focus on areas where Anthem offers value-based care models to improve outcomes.

Miami-based CareMax's medical centers offer tech-enabled care and chronic condition management to seniors. The centers are backed by a proprietary platform that offers data, analytics and decision-making tools for physicians.

“We have seen great outcomes for our patients in South Florida and now we are working to bring our model nationwide,” said Carlos de Solo, CEO of CareMax. “We know that value-based care helps seniors live healthier lives, and we are excited to partner with Anthem to bring healthcare with heart to the populations who need it most.”

In addition, Anthem affiliate Empire BlueCrossBlue Shield, in partnership with nonprofit payer Emblem Health, won a contract with New York City to administer Medicare Advantage plans to some 250,000 retirees.

The contract begins Jan. 1, 2022.

As part of the arrangement, Anthem will be working with CareMax and other providers to advance value-based care for these members, according to the announcement.

“At Anthem, we strive to be the most innovative, valuable, and inclusive partner for our patients and communities,” said Christopher Day, president of value-based solutions at Anthem, in a statement.

“This new collaboration with CareMax will allow us to transition patients to a value-based care model, which we believe will create better outcomes for our patients by allowing them to spend more time with medical teams and receive the additional support services that CareMax offers," Day said.