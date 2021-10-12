AmeriHealth Caritas to enter ACA exchanges in North Carolina with new product offering

AmeriHealth Caritas has unveiled a new product, AmeriHealth Caritas Next, which will mark its entry into the Affordable Care Act's exchanges.

AmeriHealth Caritas will initially offer two bronze plans, three silver plans and one gold plan across 25 counties in North Carolina. Open enrollment on the ACA exchanges begins Nov. 1.

The insurer plans to expand the product into other states in the future.

“AmeriHealth Caritas Next expands our impact to support members throughout their full life journey, from wellness to resilience,” said AmeriHealth Caritas CEO Paul Tufano, in a statement.

“We are pleased to provide access to affordable, quality health care options to a broader group of members through AmeriHealth Caritas Next. We look forward to helping these new members obtain the services and support essential to achieving optimal health," Tufano said.

The plans will be built on AmeriHealth Caritas' Next Generation Model of Care, which focuses on whole-person care including the social determinants of health. Members who sign up for these plans will be able to access the insurers' care management and wellness programs.

AmeriHealth Caritas also announced last month that it would launch a new subsidiary that aims to address members' social needs.

Recent stability on the ACA exchanges has been enough to lure reluctant insurers into the market, or back to the market. Aetna, for instance, filed to launch plans in eight states after fully withdrawing from the marketplaces in 2018 amid significant losses.

UnitedHealthcare is also growing its footprint on the exchanges after scaling down significantly in the marketplaces' early years.