Alphabet's Verily joins Highmark, Google Cloud project Living Health

Highmark Health has inked a six-year partnership with Alphabet's Verily to further build its Living Health model.

The team-up builds upon Highmark's existing partnership with Google Cloud on the program, the insurer announced Tuesday. Living Health aims to address fragmentation in healthcare and re-imagine care delivery with a more seamless, patient-centered experience.

It is also designed to ease the administrative burden on providers by arming them with data, real-time remote monitoring capabilities and actionable information on patients, according to the announcement.

Verily will offer digitally enabled solutions for chronic care management as well as a clinical insights platform that Highmark can use to guide members through more personalized care journeys. Initial areas of focus are likely to be congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Solutions developed for Living Health will be refined through robust testing process to build clinical evidence, and Verily and Google Cloud will collaborate to integrate the solutions into the platform, according to the announcement.