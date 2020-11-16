AHIP: Price gouging gets worse for out-of-network COVID-19 tests

New data from an insurance industry group find price gouging for out-of-network COVID-19 tests has increased since a July survey, and insurers want Congress to step in.

The data (PDF), released Monday from America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), comes as most providers agreed to offer COVID-19 testing and treatments without cost-sharing.

AHIP conducted a survey of 22 of its members, representing 76% of commercial enrollment of AHIP member plans.

Webinar How to Mobilize a Superior Member Experience Learn how health plans can develop the best mobile app strategy to drive self-service and improve member engagement and satisfaction. Register Now

On average, a COVID-19 test in the commercial market costs $130, and out-of-network tests cost more than $185.

“Between 9% and 16% of out-of-network test claims charged more than $390 (three times the average cost),” AHIP’s report said.

RELATED: HHS calls on FDA to speed up reviews of lab-developed COVID-19 tests after backlog

It found that nearly a quarter of COVID-19 tests are administered out of network, which is a 14% increase from a similar survey of 22 members taken in July.

AHIP found that the out-of-network costs were also going up.

“The share of claims for diagnostic and antibody tests for COVID-19 that cost more than 50% of the average cost ($185) increased by almost 10%,” the group said.

The survey also said that most of the high-priced tests came from standalone labs (58%), 18% came from hospital outpatient clinics and 18% at a doctor’s office.

AHIP said that the CARES Act requires insurers to pay the listed cash price for a COVID-19 test if there isn’t a contract with the provider or lab, “thus eliminating their ability to negotiate more affordable test prices.”

The group urged lawmakers to create a “reasonable market-based pricing benchmark” for any out-of-network tests.