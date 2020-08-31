Aetna launches new plan design that puts focus on CVS' health services

Aetna is launching a new plan design in the Kansas City market that puts a spotlight on its parent company, CVS Health's, care offerings.

The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health will be available to employers with 101 or more workers in three Missouri Counties and two in Kansas for the 2021 plan year. While the PPO plan will offer access to many regional providers, CVS' HealthHubs and MinuteClinics are deeply embedded in the plan design, Aetna said.

For instance, one of Aetna's care managers would book the member a HealthHub appointment to discuss their diabetes. They would then be referred to a provider through MinuteClinic, who will be able to consult with the member's primary care doc and prescribe medication.

“It’s all about meeting our members where they are to increase engagement, improve outcomes and reduce health care costs,” said Jim Boyman, Aetna's local market president, in a statement.

Members in these plans will have a $0 copay for HealthHub and MinuteClinic visits, Aetna said.

Other services bundled into the plan design include free home prescription delivery and a 20% discount on a number of health items in-person or online at CVS pharmacies. Members will also have access to CVS' pharmacy benefit management services and its 24/7 pharmacy helpline.

Other new plan designs launched by Aetna for 2021 include a new approach designed to offer an alternative to high-deductible health plans. In these plans, employers can choose between offering to cover services up to a certain dollar amount before the deductible kicks in, or offering five "coupons" per member for services before the deductible applies.

Aetna also teamed up with Cleveland Clinic to launch a new co-branded health plan with a focus on coordinated, value-based care.