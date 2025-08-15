Philips to invest $150M in US manufacturing base, including ultrasound site expansion

Philips is planning to invest at least $150 million in new funding for its U.S. production base, including through the expansion of a Pennsylvania facility for hospital ultrasound hardware.

The imaging giant said that its Reedsville site, which currently manufactures transducers in the center of the state, will grow to include the software customization and configuration of scanners for different medical specialties, such as cardiovascular disease and maternal care.

The project is slated to add 24,000 square feet of manufacturing and 120 jobs, plus another 40,000 square feet of warehouse space, according to the company.

“The proposed planned expansion of our manufacturing facilities is a demonstration of our deep commitment to the U.S. region,” Jeff DiLullo, chief region leader for Philips North America, said in a statement.

“Each year, Philips spends $900 million in R&D in the U.S. to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge technology that empowers healthcare professionals to diagnose, treat and monitor patients more effectively,” DiLullo added. “Increasing our manufacturing and R&D capabilities will create jobs and accelerate our ability to deliver better care for more people with innovative AI-enabled solutions.”

The company said the move will also follow up on the $31 million expansion of its operations in Minnesota that was announced earlier this year, focused on its image-guided therapy division.

That includes the construction of a clinician training center at the site in Plymouth, outside Minneapolis, alongside the addition of more than 150 jobs, according to a report from CBS Minnesota.

The $150 million figure will also cover future U.S. manufacturing and R&D projects spanning the next several years, the company said. Philips also noted it currently maintains employees in every U.S. state across its medtech business, totaling 17,000 people and 40 facilities.