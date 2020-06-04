What does it mean to #BeFierce? Our new look tells the story

FierceHealthcare Logo

A few years ago, one of our Fierce editors met a Big Pharma R&D chief for the first time. “You’re the ones with the scary name,” he joked. It was a glancing reference, but the comment stuck, and for good reason. We had never articulated, for ourselves or anyone else, what being Fierce actually meant.

Rebecca Willumson, Publisher

Today, we are. I am pleased to introduce to you a new look that exemplifies our bold, forward-thinking approach to everything we do here. It marks a new and improved destination not only for news and analysis you can’t get anywhere else, but for events that delve deeply into the biopharma and healthcare universe. 

Our websites may be most familiar to you as a reader, but our sister company, ExL, has produced a full slate of educational events for years. Now, we’re all Fierce. We’re merging our news and event brands to bring you greater access to information, education, inspiration and new connections.

 

That’s why our new look extends across our websites, newsletters and events—to show the combined might of Fierce. With our coverage from individual practices, large health systems, technology, payers and beyond, we now reach a community of 500,000 subscribers and attendees.

What isn’t changing? Our commitment to editorial independence and quality, and our engaging, content-driven conferences that attract decisionmakers across the biopharma and healthcare communities. We’re proud to bring you Fierce insights and connections everywhere you need us to be.

As always, thank you for reading and thank you for being a part of the Fierce community. #BeFierce.  – Rebecca Willumson (email | Twitter) 

WeAreFierce

Read more on
Publisher's Note FierceHealthcare

Suggested Articles

Finance earnings stock ticker graph
Tech

Change Healthcare revenue, earnings top Wall Street estimates

Change Healthcare reported a loss of $109 million in the past quarter as the company felt the impact of lower patient volumes at its provider clients.

by Heather Landi
UnitedHealthcare
Payer

UnitedHealth invests $100M in building affordable housing 

UnitedHealth Group is investing $100 million in building affordable housing units that will also include on-site health services. 

by Paige Minemyer
hhs
Tech

HHS requiring labs to report race, ethnicity with COVID-19 tests

HHS is now requiring laboratories and testing sites to collect demographic data like race, ethnicity and sex when reporting COVID-19 test results.

by Heather Landi