UHS' Q3 net income dips nearly 10% year over year to $218.4M

Universal Health Services (UHS) brought in $218.4 million in net income, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021, a dip below the $241.3 million it reported during the same time last year.

The for-profit system improved its net revenues 8.4% year over year, growing from $2.91 billion to $3.16 billion during the quarter.

Earnings fell below the street’s consensus estimate of $2.76 earnings per share, whereas revenue exceeded analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

The report places UHS’ year-to-date net income at $752.5 million, up from the $635.2 million it reported for the same nine-month period of 2020. Year-to-date net revenues during the same intervals increased 10.6% from $8.47 billion to $9.37 billion.

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based UHS owns and operates 27 acute care hospitals, 40 outpatient facilities, 333 behavioral health facilities, an insurance offering and other related services. It employs approximately 89,000 people.

The system reported $11.6 billion in full-year 2020 revenues, which was up 1.6% from the previous year’s $11.4 billion despite the pandemic.

During the past quarter, it saw a 12.4% and 10.9% year-over-year rise in adjusted patient admissions and adjusted patient days, respectively. That increase included “a continuation of relatively robust non-COVID patient volumes” as was as a delta variant-driven resurgence of COVID-19 patients at its acute care facilities, the system noted.

Third-quarter 2021 cases also brought more revenue into UHS than its third-quarter 2020 counterparts.

Excluding the impact of government stimulus received during 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 1.3% and 2.7% year over year, respectively. Quarterly net revenues generated from acute care services increased 13.4% during the same periods, again excluding governmental stimulus.

UHS’ behavioral health care services saw a 2.7% and 2.1% year-over-year decline in adjusted admissions and adjusted patient days, the system reported. COVID-19 infections, Hurricane Ida shutdowns, clinical staffing shortages and other “pandemic-related staffing challenges” each contributed to the dip in behavioral volumes, the system said.

As of Sept. 30, the system said it had roughly $190 million of cash and cash equivalents.

UHS will provide additional details on its quarterly results during an Oct. 26 investors’ call.

The Pennsylvania-based system’s performance lags that recently reported by fellow for-profit systems Tenet Health and HCA Healthcare. Both acknowledged the return of COVID-19 cases and patient volumes but improved their net incomes compared to the third quarter of 2020.