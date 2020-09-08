UHS CEO and founder Alan Miller to step down in January

Alan Miller, the founder of the hospital chain Universal Health Services, will step down as chairman and CEO of the hospital system in January 2021.

The King of Prussia, Pa.-based health system giant announced early Monday that President Marc Miller — who is Alan Miller's son — will become the new CEO in 2021. Miller will continue to serve as the head of the board of directors at UHS.

“Over the past four decades, we have worked hard to deliver upon our mission, care for patients in the most effective manner, grow strategically and seek opportunities,” said Miller in a statement.

Alan Miller (UHS)

Miller founded the system in 1979 and it has grown to 26 acute care hospitals, 330 behavioral health facilities and 41 outpatient facilities.

The decision to step down comes a few months after UHS reached a $122 million settlement with the Department of Justice to settle false claim allegations that are related to medically unnecessary inpatient behavioral health services and illegal kickbacks.

It also comes as UHS fights the financial headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic that have contributed to plummeting patient volumes in the second quarter. The system reported profits of $251.9 million in the second quarter of the year, up from the $238.5 million it generated in the second quarter of 2019, as federal funds helped offset losses due to patient volume.

Before becoming president of UHS, Marc Miller was the senior vice president of UHS' acute care division which included the system's hospital division.

During his career, Marc Miller has served as chief operating officer at Wellington Regional Medical Center in Florida and assistant administrator of George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. He also served as CEO and Managing Director of Central Montgomery Medical Center in Pennsylvania before assuming executive leadership roles at UHS' corporate headquarters.

Marc Miller is a member of the Board of Directors of Universal Health Realty Income Trust, which is a real estate investment trust with investments in 65 properties in 20 states. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Vermont and an MBA in healthcare from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.