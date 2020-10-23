Trump admin updates reporting requirements, grows eligibility for provider relief funds

money
The Department of Health and Human Services has updated the reporting requirements for its latest round of provider relief funding. (Pixabay)

The Trump administration has updated its reporting requirements for COVID-19 provider relief funds following pushback.

In September, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance requiring that to secure the latest batch of funding, providers must submit data showing a decrease in year-over-year net operating income from patient care.

Provider groups such as the American Medical Group Association pushed back on the policy change, arguing the reporting requirements would make it harder for providers to obtain needed funding.

Featured Webinar

Patient experience and the bottom-line impact on a practice

Practices that deliver exceptional experience often demonstrate strong financial performance and efficient operations. Join us to learn how to identify the most impactful connections between patient experience and financial performance, how to measure, track and improve patient experience as it relates to the bottom line, and identify patient experience measures that affect financial performance.

Due to the feedback, HHS is updating the reporting requirements to allow providers to apply any relief funds left over after covering expenses related to the pandemic to lost patient care revenues.

RELATED: HCA to return $6B in CARES Act funding, including more than $4B in Medicare accelerated payments

Lost revenues eligible for the funding must be measured as a "negative change in year-over-year actual revenue from patient care related sources."

"In response to concerns raised, HHS is amending the reporting instructions to increase flexibility around how providers can apply PRF money toward lost revenues attributable to coronavirus," HHS said in an announcement.

In addition, HHS updated eligibility for funding from the latest batch to new categories of providers, including residential treatment facilities, eye care providers and chiropractors, who were not eligible for previous tranches.

Eligible providers can apply for funding through Nov. 6.

"We have worked closely with stakeholders across the healthcare system to ensure that the Provider Relief Fund reaches all American healthcare providers that have been impacted by the pandemic," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar in a statement. "Today, we are expanding the pool of eligible providers to include a broader array of practices, such as residential treatment facilities, chiropractors, and vision care providers that may not have already received payments."

Read more on
coronavirus Finance Healthcare Costs Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar

Suggested Articles

Finance earnings stock ticker graph
Tech

NextGen Healthcare's revenue, earnings top Wall Street forecasts

Ambulatory EHR provider NextGen Healthcare saw its quarterly revenue grew 4% to $140 million and earnings topped Wall Street projections.

by Heather Landi
Pushpin showing North Carolina on a map
Payer

Blue Cross NC teams with Virta Health, Carrot

Blue Cross NC is launching two new digital programs targeting smoking cessation and Type 2 diabetes management next month at no cost to members.

by Paige Minemyer
CARES Act coronavirus Getty Images
Practices

AMGA presses HHS to change relief fund reporting requirements

The American Medical Group Association wants HHS to walk back a new requirement they say could lead to providers not getting COVID-19 relief funds.

by Robert King