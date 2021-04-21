Tenet posts $97M in profit in Q1 due to higher acuity patients

Hospital chain Tenet Healthcare posted $97 million in profit in the first quarter of the year, up slightly from the $94 million it earned the same period in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

Overall, Tenet Wednesday reported $3.9 billion in revenue for the hospital segment, up by nearly 3% from the $3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Patient service revenue was also $3.6 billion in the first quarter compared with $3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

“The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher patient acuity and commercial payer mix, which more than offset lower patient volumes as a result of COVID,” Tenet said in its earnings report. “The higher patient acuity resulted from the combination of reduced lower-acuity cases driven by the pandemic and the company’s on-going strategic focus on higher-acuity services.”

Tenet’s patient volumes continue to be down compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, as the lingering impact from the pandemic continues to affect the hospital.

The chain’s hospital admissions in the first quarter were 85% of what they were compared to the same period in 2019. That is slightly below 2020 figures, where admissions were 89% of what they were in the first quarter of 2019.

Emergency room volumes continue to be down, with Tenet reporting only 73% of the admissions that it saw in the 2019 period. During the second quarter of 2020, when hospitals first started to feel the brunt of the pandemic, ER admissions were down to 64% of what they were in 2019.

Tenet also posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $740 million excluding any relief funding for COVID-19.

“The results in Q1 were driven by our continued strong business fundamentals throughout the company,” said CEO Ronald Rittenmeyer in a statement.