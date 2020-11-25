Sanford Health CEO steps down after sparking controversy for not wearing mask
Tuesday evening, Sanford Health announced President and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft "mutually agreed" with the board of trustees to part ways with the health system. (Sanford Health)
Longtime Sanford Health President and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft is stepping down after sparking controversy for refusing to wear a mask.
Tuesday evening, Sanford announced Krabbenhoft "mutually agreed" with the board of trustees to part ways with the health system.
Krabbenhoft prompted anger among employees and grabbed national headlines after writing to workers in an email that he doesn't always wear a mask in public settings because he's had the virus and assumes he's immune.
Free Whitepaper
The CSCO Steps Up: The Rapid Ascent of the Chief Supply Chain Officer Since COVID-19
Hospitals across the country are taking the leap from tactical supply chain management to strategic supply chain leadership. As a result, many are rolling a new chair into the C-suite: The Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO). Download this whitepaper to learn why supply chain management is gaining more mindshare and resources, how the supply chain leadership role is changing, how CSCOs can help hospitals recover from COVID-19 financial losses and more.