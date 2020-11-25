Sanford Health CEO steps down after sparking controversy for not wearing mask

Sanford Health
Tuesday evening, Sanford Health announced President and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft "mutually agreed" with the board of trustees to part ways with the health system. (Sanford Health)

Longtime Sanford Health President and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft is stepping down after sparking controversy for refusing to wear a mask.

Tuesday evening, Sanford announced Krabbenhoft "mutually agreed" with the board of trustees to part ways with the health system. 

Krabbenhoft prompted anger among employees and grabbed national headlines after writing to workers in an email that he doesn't always wear a mask in public settings because he's had the virus and assumes he's immune.

Bill Gassen (Sanford Health)

He defended his reasoning in an interview with the Argus Leader last week, but the health system distanced itself from his comments in a statement released Friday, the newspaper reported.

RELATED: One of the big reasons for Intermountain Healthcare, Sanford Health merger: their insurance plans

