Sanford Health CEO steps down after sparking controversy for not wearing mask

Longtime Sanford Health President and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft is stepping down after sparking controversy for refusing to wear a mask.

Tuesday evening, Sanford announced Krabbenhoft "mutually agreed" with the board of trustees to part ways with the health system.

Krabbenhoft prompted anger among employees and grabbed national headlines after writing to workers in an email that he doesn't always wear a mask in public settings because he's had the virus and assumes he's immune.

Free Whitepaper The CSCO Steps Up: The Rapid Ascent of the Chief Supply Chain Officer Since COVID-19 Hospitals across the country are taking the leap from tactical supply chain management to strategic supply chain leadership. As a result, many are rolling a new chair into the C-suite: The Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO). Download this whitepaper to learn why supply chain management is gaining more mindshare and resources, how the supply chain leadership role is changing, how CSCOs can help hospitals recover from COVID-19 financial losses and more. Download Now

Bill Gassen (Sanford Health)

He defended his reasoning in an interview with the Argus Leader last week, but the health system distanced itself from his comments in a statement released Friday, the newspaper reported.

RELATED: One of the big reasons for Intermountain Healthcare, Sanford Health merger: their insurance plans