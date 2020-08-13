Roadmap aims to help hospitals continue providing care amid surges of COVID-19 cases

Getty Images/Naeblys
Several medical groups outlined a roadmap to help hospitals perform essential medical care while still balancing the need for capacity and supplies due to COVID-19. (Image: Getty Images/Naeblys)

A new roadmap aims to help facilities have enough capacity to combat surges in COVID-19 and continue to provide essential surgeries.

The roadmap released Thursday by several medical groups comes as hospitals in many states must balance capacity to combat new COVID-19 surges and continue to perform essential surgical procedures.

States required hospitals to cancel elective procedures to preserve capacity at the onset of the pandemic in March in order to conserve capacity and supplies. While hospitals started to resume surgeries in May when shelter-in-place orders were lifted, hospitals have had to balance surges of COVID-19 with the need to resume vital medical care.

Webinar

Breaking Through the Barriers to Better CX

Please join this webinar to learn how health plans can streamline member engagement and prioritize cross-departmental goals by leveraging CX technology.

RELATED: Expert: Hospitals should prepare for pent-up demand from non-COVID-19 patients

All states required hospitals to cancel elective procedures to preserve capacity at the onset of the pandemic in March, but hospitals have slowly restarted procedures over the past couple of months.

The roapmap provides a series of principles on how physicians, nurses and hospitals can provide essential care for their patients.

The American College of Surgeons, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Association of perioperative Registered Nurses and American Hospital Association developed the roadmap.

A major principle is that facilities need to engage in regional cooperation to preserve capacity for new patients so there are enough intensive care unit beds, personal protective equipment, ventilators and staff.

“Daily forecasting of COVID-19 demand on all resources shall be the baseline for determining the ability to add non-COVID-19 cases,” according to a release on the roadmap.

Facilities should be able to safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization without restoring to crisis standards of care, the roadmap noted.

Some states such as Arizona set up a state-run surge line that measures capacity across all of the state’s facilities so it can distribute COVID-19 patients evenly and ensure one hospital doesn’t get overwhelmed.

Other principles outlined in the roadmap include:

  • Establishing a case prioritization policy committee that has leadership among surgery, anesthesia and nursing departments to create a case prioritization strategy.
  • Implementing a face covering and social distancing policy for staff, patients and visitors in non-restricted areas.
  • Facilities shouldn’t provide non-emergent surgical services unless they have adequate PPE and medical surgical supplies “appropriate to the number and type of procedures to be performed” the roadmap said.
Read more on
coronavirus Infection Control Patient Safety American Hospital Association (AHA) American College of Surgeons Association of periOperative Registered Nurses American Society of Anesthesiologists

Suggested Articles

An image outside of a One Medical Clinic
Tech

One Medical membership up 25%, revenue grows to $78M in Q2

One Medical plans to expand into North Carolina and Wisconsin as the primary care providers' membership grows during the COVID-19 pandemic.

by Heather Landi
Gavel court room lawsuit judge
Tech

Investors make 11th-hour move to delay Proteus sale

A group of investors, including drug giant Novartis, are trying to stop Proteus Digital Health's sale out of bankruptcy court.

by Heather Landi
Cigna's logo displayed on a smartphone
Payer

Cigna taps new global chief information officer

Cigna's new global chief information officer joins the insurer after most recently serving in an executive role at Hilton Worldwide Holding.

by Paige Minemyer