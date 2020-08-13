Roadmap aims to help hospitals continue providing care amid surges of COVID-19 cases

A new roadmap aims to help facilities have enough capacity to combat surges in COVID-19 and continue to provide essential surgeries.

The roadmap released Thursday by several medical groups comes as hospitals in many states must balance capacity to combat new COVID-19 surges and continue to perform essential surgical procedures.

States required hospitals to cancel elective procedures to preserve capacity at the onset of the pandemic in March in order to conserve capacity and supplies. While hospitals started to resume surgeries in May when shelter-in-place orders were lifted, hospitals have had to balance surges of COVID-19 with the need to resume vital medical care.

The roapmap provides a series of principles on how physicians, nurses and hospitals can provide essential care for their patients.

The American College of Surgeons, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Association of perioperative Registered Nurses and American Hospital Association developed the roadmap.

A major principle is that facilities need to engage in regional cooperation to preserve capacity for new patients so there are enough intensive care unit beds, personal protective equipment, ventilators and staff.

“Daily forecasting of COVID-19 demand on all resources shall be the baseline for determining the ability to add non-COVID-19 cases,” according to a release on the roadmap.

Facilities should be able to safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization without restoring to crisis standards of care, the roadmap noted.

Some states such as Arizona set up a state-run surge line that measures capacity across all of the state’s facilities so it can distribute COVID-19 patients evenly and ensure one hospital doesn’t get overwhelmed.

Other principles outlined in the roadmap include: