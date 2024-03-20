'Podnosis': Why are some failing hospitals such appealing investments?

This week on “Podnosis,” we explore the dynamics surrounding the financial distress gripping hundreds of hospitals nationwide. Despite the perilous situation, there has been a notable increase in merger and acquisition activity, suggesting that amid the chaos, opportunities for value creation and strategic partnerships still exist.

Joining us for this deep dive is Michael Abrams, managing partner at the healthcare consulting firm Numerof & Associates. In a conversation with Dave Muoio of Fierce Healthcare, Michael provides insights into the current healthcare landscape, shedding light on the considerations that potential buyers evaluate when eyeing distressed hospital assets.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: