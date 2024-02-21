'Podnosis': What are the healthcare sector’s sustainability needs?

In the U.S., where the healthcare sector emits significantly more carbon emissions than the aviation industry, hospitals are starting to think about ways to address their climate footprint.

This week on "Podnosis," Estelle Monod, who leads the global buildings segment at Schneider Electric, sits down with Fierce Healthcare's Anastassia Gliadkovskaya to talk about the sustainability needs of the healthcare sector and ways to address them.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: