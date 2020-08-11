OIG: CMS must press Congress to overhaul Medicare's hospital wage index to prevent fraud

The Trump administration must press Congress to get new powers to penalize hospitals that submit incorrect payment data as a way to clamp down on Medicare and Medicaid fraud, the Department of Health and Human Services’ watchdog said.

HHS’ Office of Inspector General released a report on Tuesday outlining 25 previous recommendations to combat waste and fraud that have not been adopted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Chief among the recommendations is that CMS should press Congress to get the authority to penalize hospitals that submit inaccurate or incomplete wage data via the hospital wage index, which is used to adjust Medicare payment rates to account for local differences in hospital wages.

Webinar Breaking Through the Barriers to Better CX Please join this webinar to learn how health plans can streamline member engagement and prioritize cross-departmental goals by leveraging CX technology. Register Today

“Wage indexes may not always accurately reflect local labor prices, thus Medicare payments to hospitals and other providers may not appropriately adjust to reflect local labor prices,” the OIG report said.

RELATED: Appeals court upholds nearly 30% payment cut to 340B hospitals

Reviews conducted by Medicare administrative contractors, which is an insurer who processes Medicare claims for a geographic area, also don’t always identify inaccuracies in the wage data.

The OIG previously made the recommendation to CMS in November 2018. But OIG said it hadn’t received a decision from CMS on how to respond to the recommendation.

The watchdog did note that President Trump’s fiscal year 2021 budget does also for authority for CMS to test wage index reform.

Other key recommendations in the report include: