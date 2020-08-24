Nominations for Fierce Healthcare's 2020 Women of Influence

Among the many consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last year: a notable decline in the amount of research submitted by women to academic journals compared to men.

As The Guardian reported in May, many female academics said "juggling their career with coronavirus and childcare is overwhelming." These disparities were even more stark among Black and other non-white scientists, researchers found.

These disparate numbers amid these trying times are just the latest evidence of the extra hurdles women in healthcare often need to jump even as they achieve spectacular accomplishments.

It is in the spirit of recognizing those contributions that change the industry that we plan to honor the Fierce Healthcare Women of Influence.

RELATED: FierceHealthcare's 2019 Women of Influence Awards

This month, we are putting out the call for nominations to honor women across the healthcare industry—from physicians and CEOs to researchers and tech company execs—who are shaping the way healthcare of the future will be delivered.

What are we looking for?

We are seeking leaders who have made a measurable impact on healthcare in the past year and have a demonstrated track record in paving the way forward for women and men alike. We are looking for examples of innovation, passion, ingenuity and leadership that we'll be able to share with leaders across the industry.

This is where you come in.

If you know of a female leader in healthcare you believe is deserving of this honor, fill out the form as best you can below. Nominations are part of our process of assessing who will win the honor of being one of our Fierce Healthcare Women of Influence.

Forms must be sent by Monday, Sept. 14. Winners will be announced in October.

Thank you for your help in identifying these leaders.

