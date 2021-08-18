Mercyhealth fires marketing, public affairs VP suspected of $3M kickback scheme

Mercyhealth has fired a marketing and public affairs executive due to her apparent involvement in a $3 million kickback scheme with a vendor, according to an internal memo first reported by The Gazette, a Wisconsin news publication.

In the memo shared with Fierce Healthcare by Mercyhealth, CEO Javon Bea said Mercyhealth Vice President Barb Bortner is suspected to have made “improper” arrangements with a vendor "that resulted in inflated invoices to Mercyhealth and kickback payments."

Bortner had been employed at Mercyhealth for more than 30 years, according to the memo. In addition to her removal from the health system, Bortner has also been fired from her staff position at the Mercyhealth Development Foundation, its philanthropic arm.

“Our patients and the communities we serve expect us to conduct our business affairs with the highest degree of integrity,” Bea wrote in the memo provided by the system. “We are all deeply saddened and disappointed that a member of our team has betrayed that trust.”

The memo did not name the vendor with which Bortner made the arrangements. It also did not outline a time frame when the suspected behavior would have occurred and did not say when the health system became aware of the activity.

RELATED: Kansas Heart Hospital accuses former CFO, COO of stealing $6M, blocking millions in CARES relief

The CEO did write that the suspected fraud was linked to marketing division activities. The scheme did not appear to touch the system’s medical supplies or impact the care of its patients, he wrote.

Mercyhealth is cutting ties with the unnamed vendor and currently awaiting more information from investigating authorities, according to the memo.

The health system is looking to recover the approximately $3 million it believes was wrapped up in the scheme and has hired a third party to review its internal financial controls.

"Our financial statements and internal control procedures are audited annually by an outside accounting firm," Bea wrote in the memo. "Nonetheless, we are engaging an audit and consulting firm to assist with a comprehensive review of our vendor management and invoicing procedures. We will take all actions necessary to improve the Mercyhealth procedures."

Mercyhealth is comprised of seven hospitals and 85 primary and specialty care locations across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Its business spans four core services—hospitals, clinics, post-acute care and retail—and includes a wholly owned insurance company.