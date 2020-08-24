Majority of nursing homes say they won't last another year under current financial conditions: survey

A health provider meets with a senior woman
In new surveys, nursing homes and assisted living facilities expressed concern about their financial position amid COVID-19 changes. (Getty/FG Trade)

A majority of long-term care providers indicated they won't last another year under current financial conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey found. 

In the national surveys conducted by the American Health Care Association (AHCA)  and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), 72% of responding nursing homes and 64% of assisted living facilities indicated they "can’t sustain another year at the current pace of increased costs and revenue loss."

At least 40% of nursing homes indicated they couldn't sustain another six months under the current conditions. 

Whitepaper

The Metamorphosis of Payer IT Through CX

Learn how health plans can reimagine how they develop technology to overcome long-standing challenges and to drive success within their organizations and for their members.

The surveys collected responses from 463 nursing homes and 193 assisted living facilities between Aug. 8-10.

RELATED: Trump administration announces $5B COVID-19 relief funds, future testing requirements for nursing homes

The surveys also found: 

  • 55% of nursing home respondents said they were operating at a loss and 89% of nursing homes said were operating a profit margin of 3% or less. Meanwhile, 50% of assisted living facilities said they were operating at a loss while 73% had a profit margin of 3% of less. 
     
  • The top drivers of increased expenses for nursing homes include PPE (97%) staff pay (78%) and additional staff (46%). The top drivers of increased expenses for assisted living facilities is also PPE (95%), staff "hero pay" (55%) and cleaning supplies (50%).
     
  • 93% of nursing homes reported government funding is extremely or very important to help with COVID-related losses for their company. 

Long-term care facilities have become a focal point in the fight against COVID-19 as some homes became hotbeds for the spread of the virus among vulnerable patients.

Last month, the AHCA and NCAL warned the spikes in cases across the U.S.—combined with ongoing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing delays—will make it difficult to protect residents from the virus.

In July, the Trump administration announced it was allocating an additional $5 billion in COVID-19 relief funds to Medicare-certified long-term care facilities and state veteran nursing homes in hot spots where the virus began spiking again.

Read more on
COVID-19 American Health Care Association National Center for Assisted Living Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Donald Trump

Suggested Articles

man laying on couch talks with a female doctor using a telehealth app on his smartphone
Tech

Google investing $100M in Amwell at IPO

Google is investing $100 million in Amwell as a concurrent private placement with its initial public offering.

by Heather Landi
A closeup of a stock market ticker
Payer

Moody's: Insurers' EBITDA up 87% year over year in Q2

Insurers posted "unusually strong" financial performance in the second quarter, according to a new analysis from Moody's Investors Service.…

by Paige Minemyer
Gavel with scales of justice in background
Payer

Humana files suit against telehealth company QuivvyTech

Humana has filed suit against telehealth company QuivvyTech, saying it was defrauded out of millions of dollars.

by Paige Minemyer