Nearly 4K people may have gotten slightly lower Pfizer COVID-19 dose at a Kaiser Permanente location

Nearly 4,000 people may have received a slightly less than recommended dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Kaiser Permanente location in California last year. The health system is offering repeat vaccinations to anyone affected.

The vaccinations were given at the Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center between the end of October and early December in 2021. Individuals may have received between 0.01 and 0.04 milliliters less than the correct 0.3-ml dose. The health system reportedly said the incident was a misunderstanding among staff, which it has retrained, and is contacting patients about the error. Repeat doses will be available at special locations.

The health system said it has been advised by experts on how to proceed, The Mercury News reported.

"All experts agreed the difference between the recommended dose and the dose an individual may have received was not significant and not likely to reduce their protection against COVID-19. Nevertheless, Kaiser Permanente is offering to provide a repeat dose of Pfizer vaccine to any affected individual who wishes to receive it, offering special hours and locations," the health system said in a statement.

"We took immediate steps to confirm that the issue was isolated and promptly retrained staff and validated their understanding of the correct procedure. We are continuously monitoring so this does not happen again," it continued. "We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may cause for those patients we are contacting."