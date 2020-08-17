Industry Voices—6 tips for front-line providers on strengthening your relationships with IPs

As a physician working at a busy hospital in New York City, my days were already frantic pre-pandemic.

Prior to March 2020, I knew we had an infection prevention (IP) team, but I had no understanding of the scope of their responsibilities. Once my hospital became part of the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, it was all hands on deck and I gained a greater sense of the role IP plays.

I wish I had had an earlier introduction to IP’s activities, as it surely would have been beneficial in my practice as a hospitalist. To overcome COVID-19 in NYC, the physician staff and IPs came together to tackle many obstacles.

A key learning point from the pandemic is that we need to integrate our teams more within the hospital walls to work collaboratively as one team. Below are six tips to maximize the critical relationship between clinicians and IPs for pandemic events and for the general working day.

Know the difference between the infectious disease (ID) consult service and the infection prevention (IP) team. This might sound simple, but at the peak of COVID-19 in New York City both played a key role in the management of the pandemic. These two groups were getting nonstop calls, pages and emails. But while ID’s role is to consult on a complicated COVID-19 case, IP was responsible for managing isolation protocols, tracing contacts and advising on infection prevention best practices.

Get to know the IP team. If you are a clinician working in the hospital setting, chances are that IP is just down the hall from your workroom. Matching a face to a name is always helpful, but it was even more essential during the COVID-19 ramp-up when NYC clinicians were in constant contact with the IP team. One bonus of meeting the IP team is that they might even give you their cellphone number, which was a luxury item during the pandemic.

While the COVID-19 crisis in the spring in New York was not something I would ever wish for, I hope we can learn from the experience and bring more interprofessional collaboration into our work in the future.

Integrating the clinical and IP teams is just one way to get this started.

Grace Farris, M.D., is chief of the Division of Hospital Medicine at Mount Sinai West and writing on behalf of Clorox Healthcare.