Here are the hospitals postponing elective surgeries amid the omicron surge

As the omicron coronavirus variant surges throughout the U.S., infecting patients and providers, hospital systems around the country are postponing elective surgeries yet again.

At least three states (New York, Illinois and Massachusetts) have recommended or put in place statewide delays, while hospital systems in nearly half of all states have announced their decisions to postpone elective surgeries, according to Reuters.

Orthopedics also appear to be most impacted, while cardiac surgery and nonelective general surgery do not, one recent analysis found.

Here's a roundup of providers who are currently pausing these services:

BJC HealthCare postponed this week due to hundreds of coronavirus patients filling up the hospital. Moving staff members off elective procedures will allow them to prioritize those most in need. Earlier this week, nearly 1,000 BJC employees were not at work due to COVID-19. Most pediatric procedures, as well as emergency procedures, are expected to continue, St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK reported.

SSM Health Hospital postponed elective cases this week. The health system’s hospitals are rescheduling elective procedures on a case-by-case basis, KTVI, a Fox-affiliated television station in St. Louis, reported.

The National Institutes of Health Clinical Center postponed elective surgeries at the beginning of the year as an increasing number of staff got sick. At least 80 were out just before the new year. Though this was not yet considered a shortage of staff at the time, the change was in anticipation of potential shortages, according to Reuters.

Advocate Aurora Health reportedly postponed elective surgeries this week, not including emergency procedures and cancer treatments. Between its 26 hospitals, the health system’s number of COVID-19 patients has doubled in 30 days, News Nation reported.

RELATED: Hospitals across the country running out of beds, reducing surgeries amid latest COVID surge

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is postponing non-urgent elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay, given a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Reuters.

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center is delaying elective surgeries and redistributing staff. It saw a 360% increase in COVID-related hospitalizations last month alone, setting a record, Reuters also reported.

Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center has suspended elective surgeries in its downtown Richmond hospital, citing the omicron variant, according to a Reuters report.

NorthShore University HealthSystem mostly suspended elective surgeries starting Jan. 3 through the end of next week, the Chicago Tribune reported. The publication also reported that Edward-Elmhurst Health is not scheduling any additional elective surgeries until mid-January.

Kettering Health is postponing non-urgent elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay, according to the Dayton Business Journal.

RELATED: With COVID-19 resurging, New York halts electives at 32 hospitals to preserve capacity

TriHealth is limiting elective surgeries and procedures that require hospital admissions, the Dayton Business Journal also reported. It is also keeping patients longer in post-anesthesia care units to free up beds for those who need care and is balancing patient volumes by moving them between hospitals.

Hunterdon Medical Center postponed elective surgeries and endoscopic procedures Jan. 6 until further notice, the health system announced.

Main Line Health paused all elective surgeries and procedures at the start of the new year through the end of next week, citing near-record COVID hospitalizations across its four hospitals, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Rush University Medical Center is prepared to postpone surgeries on a case-by-case basis amid concerns about hitting capacity, WTTW, Chicago's PBS station, reported.

Temple University Hospital has begun reviewing and rescheduling some of its upcoming surgeries. It anticipates continuing these considerations for the next several weeks, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

UW Medicine postponed elective surgeries just before the new year, with the effort set to continue through late next week, according to King5, Seattle's NBC affiliate.