Special report: Nominations for Fierce Healthcare's 2024 Most Influential Minority Executives now open!
Hospitals

Hospitals grapple with generic drug supply shortages

By Ayla Ellison, Dave Muoio May 22, 2024 9:14am
Podnosis Civica Rx drug shortage Generic drugs

In this week’s episode of “Podnosis,” we’re diving into the issue of generic drug shortages.

Fierce Healthcare’s Dave Muoio sat down with Allan Coukell, policy head at the hospital-backed nonprofit drug supplier Civica Rx. Coukell sheds light on how these shortages are impacting healthcare providers' care and purchasing practices. He also provides insight into recent administration strategies aimed at bolstering drug supply chain resilience and offers immediate advice to organizations navigating these challenging shortages. 

To learn more about the topics in this episode: 

To Listen to More Episodes from Podnosis

Check Out the Full List
Podnosis Civica Rx drug shortage Generic drugs