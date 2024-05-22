Hospitals grapple with generic drug supply shortages

In this week’s episode of “Podnosis,” we’re diving into the issue of generic drug shortages.
Fierce Healthcare’s Dave Muoio sat down with Allan Coukell, policy head at the hospital-backed nonprofit drug supplier Civica Rx. Coukell sheds light on how these shortages are impacting healthcare providers' care and purchasing practices. He also provides insight into recent administration strategies aimed at bolstering drug supply chain resilience and offers immediate advice to organizations navigating these challenging shortages.
