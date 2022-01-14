HHS renews COVID-19 public health emergency order for another 90 days

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has renewed the COVID-19 public health emergency for another 90 days, extending key flexibilities for providers still grappling with the pandemic.

The public health emergency was first ordered back in January 2020 and was set to expire after Jan. 16.

By renewing it another 90 days, Becerra preserved major flexibilities for providers on telehealth and other waivers intended to help combat the virus, which has surged across the country again due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Providers have been asking for another delay. The American Hospital Association wrote to Becerra earlier this week saying that the declarations have helped give hospitals the tools necessary to fight the virus.

The AHA is also hoping that the White House extends a national emergency for COVID-19 set to expire next month.

The emergency enables several key flexibilities, including expansions of telehealth capabilities as well as enabling access to relief funds. It also enables states and counties to waive certain requirements if they have issued their own emergencies.

Another pivotal part of the PHE is that it requires states to not drop anyone off Medicaid rolls.