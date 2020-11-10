Healthcare stocks see bump on indications Supreme Court would preserve ACA

A closeup of a stock market ticker
During arguments before the Supreme Court, justices appeared likely to strike down the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate as unconstitutional—but also showed indications they would retain the rest of the healthcare law, legal experts said. (AshDesign/Shutterstock)

Healthcare stocks saw a modest bump Tuesday afternoon following oral arguments before the Supreme Court challenging the Affordable Care Act. 

During the arguments, justices appeared likely to strike down the ACA's individual mandate as unconstitutional—but also showed indications they would retain the rest of the healthcare law, legal experts said.

RELATED: SCOTUS appears poised to strike down ACA's individual mandate while keeping the rest of the law

New White Paper

CMS Doubles Down on CAHPS and Raises the Bar on Member Experience

A new CMS final rule will double the impact of CAHPS and member experience on a Medicare plan’s overall Star Rating. Learn more and discover how to exceed member expectations and improve Star Ratings in this new white paper.

That appeared to be seen as a positive sign for both providers and payers, many of which were already buoyed on Monday from positive vaccine news out of Pfizer. 

Among those healthcare stocks trending upward before 3 p.m. this afternoon: 

Health systems

  • Health system giant Universal Health Services ("UHS") was trading at about $133.29, up more than 5% from an opening price of $127.83. (It saw a bump from a close Friday of about $117 to a Monday high of over $132.) 
  • Franklin, Tennessee-based health system company Community Health Systems ("CYH") was trading at about $10.05, up about 2.7% over its open of $9.96.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp. ("THC") was trading around $33.37, up about 3.7% over its open of $32.50. 
  • HCA Healthcare ("HCA") was trading at $151.29, up 2.7% over its opening bid of $146.38.

Payers

  • Molina Healthcare ("MOH") was trading at about $221.96, up about 7.2% over its opening price of $206.45.
  • UnitedHealth Group ("UNH") was trading around $354.78, up about 1.4% over its opening price of $349.49.
  • Anthem ("ANTM") was trading at $328.50, up nearly 2% from its opening price of $323.05. 
  • Cigna ("CI") was trading $221.23, up about 4.75% over its opening price of $212.66.
  • Humana ("HUM") was trading at $427.12, up about 1% over the open of $422.31.
Read more on
Affordable Care Act (ACA) Universal Health Services Supreme Court

Suggested Articles

Tech

One Medical's Q3 earnings, revenue top Wall Street estimates

Demand for healthcare services and the return-to-work market helped to boost One Medical's third-quarter revenue to $102 million.

by Heather Landi
Dollar bill with a hole in Washington's face on it and the word "Medicaid" in its place
Payer

CMS loosens Medicaid managed care capitation rules

CMS finalized a new rule set to give states more flexibility in setting Medicaid managed care capitation rates, overturning a 2016 regulation.

by Robert King
Mergers and acquisitions deals consolidation
Tech

ACS software providers HST Pathways, Casetabs merge

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities has acquired and combined two cloud-based software companies that serve the ambulatory surgery center industry.

by Heather Landi