Healthcare stocks see bump on indications Supreme Court would preserve ACA

Healthcare stocks saw a modest bump Tuesday afternoon following oral arguments before the Supreme Court challenging the Affordable Care Act.

During the arguments, justices appeared likely to strike down the ACA's individual mandate as unconstitutional—but also showed indications they would retain the rest of the healthcare law, legal experts said.

That appeared to be seen as a positive sign for both providers and payers, many of which were already buoyed on Monday from positive vaccine news out of Pfizer.

Among those healthcare stocks trending upward before 3 p.m. this afternoon:

Health systems

Health system giant Universal Health Services ("UHS") was trading at about $133.29, up more than 5% from an opening price of $127.83. (It saw a bump from a close Friday of about $117 to a Monday high of over $132.)

("UHS") was trading at about $133.29, up more than 5% from an opening price of $127.83. (It saw a bump from a close Friday of about $117 to a Monday high of over $132.) Franklin, Tennessee-based health system company Community Health Systems ("CYH") was trading at about $10.05, up about 2.7% over its open of $9.96.

("CYH") was trading at about $10.05, up about 2.7% over its open of $9.96. Tenet Healthcare Corp. ("THC") was trading around $33.37, up about 3.7% over its open of $32.50.

("THC") was trading around $33.37, up about 3.7% over its open of $32.50. HCA Healthcare ("HCA") was trading at $151.29, up 2.7% over its opening bid of $146.38.

Payers