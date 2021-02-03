Geisinger and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia reach affiliation deal

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital announced an affiliation agreement aimed at improving healthcare delivery.

The affiliation agreement will allow the organizations to share expertise and technology infrastructure.

“The approach will allow families to stay as close to home as possible while receiving nationally acclaimed care,” said Frank Maffei, M.D., chair of Geisinger’s Department of Pediatrics, in a statement. “We are committed to providing the full spectrum of pediatric care to support the health and well-being of children in our collective communities.”

The two hospitals are already collaborating on various clinical areas that include cardiac surgery, radiology and laboratory services.

“The alliance will provide access to [Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s] expertise in rare and complex diseases, while harnessing Geisinger’s well-established outpatient general and specialty pediatric programs and inpatient services at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital,” according to a release on the deal.

The deal comes nearly six months after another agreement by Geisinger triggered a federal lawsuit.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sued last August to block Geisinger’s “partial acquisition” of Evangelical Community Hospital.

DOJ said the agreement, finalized back in 2019, would lead to higher prices and lower quality as well as reduced access to quality hospital services.

The federal government has picked up scrutiny of hospital deals amid growing antitrust concerns. Methodist Le Bonheur and Tenet backed off a deal to buy two Tenet-owned hospitals in the Memphis area after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block it, citing similar concerns over lack of competition.

The FTC also launched a probe in fall 2019 into the impact of hospital deals, which have increased in volume in recent years, on healthcare quality and prices. The agency launched a similar probe last month focusing on physician practice consolidation.