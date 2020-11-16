FTC sues to halt Methodist Le Bonheur's bid to buy two Tenet Memphis hospitals

Tenet Healthcare's sign outside its headquarters
A federal lawsuit from the FTC seeks to halt Methodist Le Bonheur's $250 million acquisition of two Tenet-owned hospitals in Memphis. (Tenet Healthcare)

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to stop Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s $250 million acquisition of two hospitals in the area owned by Tenet.

The agency said in the federal lawsuit filed Friday that the acquisition of two Memphis-based hospitals known as Saint Francis would imperil competition in the area.

Competition would dampen for a “broad range of inpatient medical and surgical diagnostic and treatment services that require an overnight hospital stay,” FTC said in a release Friday. “If the proposed acquisition is consummated, healthcare costs will rise.”

FTC said that only four hospital systems provide general services to the area. If the deal goes through, then the new health system would control approximately 60% of the Memphis market.

RELATED: RWJ Barnabas signs definitive agreement to acquire Trinitas Regional Medical Center

“It’s clear that patients in the Memphis area have benefitted from the competitive pressure that Saint Francis brings to bear on Methodist, through lower rates, more options for insurers and patients, and quality improvements,” said Daniel Francis, the deputy director of FTC’s Bureau of Competition, in a statement.

FTC is seeking a preliminary injunction to halt the deal until completion of a trial next year.

This is the latest move by the FTC to combat hospital mergers. Last year, the FTC launched a probe into the effects of health system mergers on prices and healthcare quality.

Methodist and Tenet said in a joint statement that it was reviewing the lawsuit and were bewildered by the move.

"We are surprised by the FTC action given the strong support for the transaction by local stakeholders, including leading local health plans, physicians, employers and community leaders," the statement said. 

