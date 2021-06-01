From 340B to a public option: 4 healthcare items you may have missed in Biden's budget

President Joe Biden released his request for the federal fiscal 2022 budget that includes a major 23% boost to funding for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

But the budget request to Congress also includes several major changes to healthcare policies that could affect the 340B drug discount program, rural healthcare and the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Congress is not expected to fully take up Biden’s budget request, but it does highlight the administration’s priorities on where to allocate federal funding.

Here are four healthcare items you may have missed in the Friday budget request: