Fierce JPM Week: Much has changed since H1N1. CVS and Walgreens execs discuss how pharmacists have become key to fighting pandemics

One of the most memorable images from the H1N1 pandemic more than a decade ago was the large makeshift vaccination sites, such as stadiums, so packed with people looking to get shots that lines wrapped around the building.

Pharmacies weren't large in the vaccination space back then, said Rick Gates, Walgreens' senior vice president of pharmacy and healthcare.

But it was that experience that pushed the profession forward in expanding its role in delivering vaccines, he said. The number of states that allowed pharmacists to administer vaccines jumped to 42 and solidified the value of pharmacies in helping the nation quickly ramp up its ability to administer vaccines.

"The sites of care that are available today really have a different way we can approach this in a much more structured process and a safer process to ensure we can really support more Americans more quickly," Gates said during a Fierce JPM Week 2021 virtual panel.

Already, Operation Warp Speed, which is the federal effort behind creating and distributing vaccines to Americans, contracted with both Walgreens and CVS Health to administer vaccines in long-term care facilities.



But both Gates and CVS' Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Chris Cox say the profession will play a key role in this pandemic to making sure Americans across different priority levels are vaccinated.

"As you think about the safety aspect that Rick mentioned, pharmacy systems are built to get people the right medication at the right time," Cox said. For instance, they have processes where if two vaccine doses are needed, the person administering the vaccine scans the label at the time of both shots to ensure the patient is getting the drug they are scheduled for. That ability to schedule and check for accuracy are crucial processes, he said.

"I worry that as we see lines of people outside of clinics that have been stood up very quickly, do they have that same infrastructure in place to ensure the second dose and ensure it's the same product?" Cox said.

The scheduling process, rather than creating walk-in procedures, is critical to safety and to efficiently expanding the distribution of the vaccine, Gates said.

"Having a scheduled approach to how we're going to vaccinate broader populations, especially if they're prioritized the way some of these states are going at it—Florida is a great example—having that schedule really improves our chances on safety as well," Gates said. "We need time to obviously prep. We need time to screen appropriately, to give the shot, to give them time to wait and make sure there are no adverse reactions. I think that really gives the appropriate time for our pharmacy staff to ensure it's safely administered and ultimately gives us the ability to schedule second doses as well."

Heather Zenk, senior vice president of strategic global sourcing at AmerisourceBergen, said community pharmacies could make a major difference in ensuring patients complete both doses of the vaccine because they play such a regular role in patients' healthcare.

"A patient sees their pharmacist an average minimum of 12 to 18 times a year," Zenk said. "For that patient to come in and get a refill of their maintenance medication and at the same time they could get that second dose is also really advancing how they're caring for patients at a local site. I think that's why the pharmacy community will be so heavily leaned upon both now and going forward as we continue to vaccinate the entire U.S. population."

One thing they agreed on: They don't expect to see many stadiums packed with people seeking vaccines. For one thing, the concern would be that it would potentially spread this particular virus. As well, distribution at pharmacy locations is simply more convenient.

"How would you rather get your vaccine, right?" Cox said. With CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and independent pharmacies, there are at least 60,000 potential vaccine access points, he added. "Would you rather go to an NFL stadium and have these mass vaccination clinics or would you rather get out to 60,000 access points where it's a convenient and familiar and convenient experience?"