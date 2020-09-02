COVID-19 often undetected in workers on hospital frontlines, CDC says

More workers in hospitals may have been infected with COVID-19 than previously realized because their cases went undiagnosed, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) from the CDC sought to look at the prevalence and features of COVID-19 infections among frontline U.S. health care personnel. In a study of more than 3,200 workers between April and June, researchers found a 6% tested positive for antibodies which indicated they'd had a COVID-19 infection.

Of those healthcare workers, 69% had not previously had a positive COVID-19 test and 29% reported they'd had no symptoms of the virus in the preceding months.

RELATED: Healthcare workers lose out on COVID-19 sick leave protections, federal watchdog says

The prevalence of antibodies in the healthcare workers was lower among those who said they always wore a face covering while caring for patients (5.6%) compared to those who said they did not (9%).

This findings are consistent with reports of individuals who are asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic during infection in the general population.

The study is significant for a few reasons, the authors wrote. For starters, they wrote, healthcare personnel who care for COVID-19 patients could be at higher risk for contracting the virus. "Understanding the prevalence of and factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection among frontline HCP who care for COVID-19 patients are important for protecting both HCP and their patients."

Among other findings in the study:

Men were more likely (7.6%) to have antibodies than women (5.3%).

White participants were less likely to have antibodies (4.4%) than participants of other racial/ethnic groups.

About 12% of respondents reported experiencing shortages of any PPE equipment since Feb. 1 with about 5% reporting shortages of N95 respirators. A higher percentage of participants who reported a PPE shortage had detectable antibodies (9%) than did those who did not report a PPE shortage (6%).

The analysis makes a case for changing protocols in healthcare settings.

"Enhanced screening, including frequent testing of frontline HCP, and universal use of face coverings in hospitals are two strategies that could reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission," the researchers wrote.