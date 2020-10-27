Community Health Systems CEO to step down at end of 2020, company reports with Q3 earnings

Community Health System's CEO Wayne Smith will step down from the role at the end of the year, the company announced in the same day as it released its third-quarter earnings.

The Company plans to appoint Tim L. Hingtgen, 53, who serves as president and chief operating officer of the company, to assume the role of CEO on Jan. 1, officials said. Smith will transition to the role of executive chairman of the company’s Board of Directors while Hingtgen will continue to serve as a member of the board.

Hingtgen has served as COO at the Franklin, Tennesse-based health system giant since September 2016, overseeing the company's strategic and operational priorities. He joined the Company in 2008 as a vice president of division operations before being promoted in January 2014 to Division President.

Featured Webinar Patient experience and the bottom-line impact on a practice Practices that deliver exceptional experience often demonstrate strong financial performance and efficient operations. Join us to learn how to identify the most impactful connections between patient experience and financial performance, how to measure, track and improve patient experience as it relates to the bottom line, and identify patient experience measures that affect financial performance. Register Now

Prior to joining Community Health Systems, he was CEO and COO at for-profit hospitals in Arizona, Indiana and Nevada.

The news was released as CHS posted better than expected results in the third quarter.

The health system reported profits of $112 million, or 97 cents per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $17 million — or 15 cents per diluted share — the same time last year. It beat analysts' expectations on earnings per share by 29 cents, according to Seeking Alpha.

That was on operating revenues of $3.1 billion in the quarter ending Sept. 30, a 3.7% decrease compared with $3.3 billion for the same period in 2019. Still, the health system beat analysts' expectations on revenue by $220 million.

"Our results in the third quarter reflect strong progress on strategic activities taking place across the organization and the ability of our markets to effectively meet the challenge of a global pandemic," Smith said in a statement. "Our hospital leaders and frontline caregivers have done a tremendous job of caring for patients with COVID-19 and for patients with other healthcare needs."

Smith said the health system has remained focused on the completion of its divestiture work, investments to support growth in our markets, and margin improvement programs while responding to the pandemic.

RELATED: HCA to return $6B in CARES Act funding, including more than $4B in Medicare accelerated payments



Still, the pandemic has taken a hit on business, officials said.

While volumes for the current year have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, they have improved from their lows in March and April 2020, officials said. The results show a 13% decrease in admissions and an 18% decrease in adjusted admissions compared to the same period in 2019. The health system saw the drops in admissions reported by health systems around the country. On a same-store basis, admissions decreased 6.2% and adjusted admissions decreased 11.5%, compared with the same period in 2019.

On a same-store basis, net operating revenues increased 2.9% for the third quarter of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019 reflecting COVID-19 pandemic-induced changes in the mix of services provided and payor mix compared to the prior period.

The health system did not realize any pandemic relief funds from the CARES Act, or any other sources of relief during the quarter, officials said.

The company plans to hold its third0-quarter earnings call with investors on Wednesday at 11 a.m. eastern.